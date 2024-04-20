Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Boston Celtics, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Shandel Richardson

Feb 11, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson/Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson/Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Time: 1 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV: ABC

Betting line: Heat +13.5

Vitals: : The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning each matchup. The Heat are 53-83 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-40 in home games and 23-43 in road games. The teams enter this postseason having faced each other six times in the playoffs, including four times in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022, 2023), once in the Semifinals (2011) and once in the First Round (2010). The HEAT has recorded a 4-2 playoff series record against Boston over that span, resulting in a 20-17 postseason record against the Celtics.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Caleb Martin

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jaime Jaquez

F Nikola Jovic

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum

F Jaylen Brown

C Kristaps Porzingis

G Jrue Holiday

G Derrick White

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Josh Richardson: Out - Right Shoulder Surgery 

Jimmy Butler: Out - Knee

Terry Rozier: Out - Neck Spasms

CELTICS

Derrick White: Probable - Ankle

Jrue Holiday: Probable - Knee

Heat forward Kevin Love on the series: "It's an old underdog story, right? David vs. Goliath. We've been the eighth seed before, last year. That's why you've got to roll the ball out and play. You've got to understand that anything can happen in this game. Beating a team like Boston is going to be an incredibly uphill battle. They've played like the best team all year. I know some teams would have something to say about that but they've certainly made some moves with Jrue and Porzingis that have them so much better ... We know what they're capable of. Again, coach will have us ready to certainly compete on Sunday and go out there and try to get a win." 

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here