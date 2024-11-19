Dru Smith’s Impact In Miami Heat’s Comeback Victory Over Philadelphia Sixers
Miami Heat guard Dru Smith greatly impacted on both ends of the floor in Monday’s win against the Philadelphia Sixers.
The 26-year-old helped ignite the Heat's comeback in the second quarter. He finished with 10 points, shooting 4 of 7 from the field, including six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 24 minutes.
Smith and Alec Burks made vital contributions off the bench. Burks added seven points, six rebounds, and three assists in 18 minutes.
Smith had his best performance of the season so far. After the game, he spoke about how he and Burks impacted Monday’s game.
“As you're sitting there, you see how the game's going,” Smith said. “That's one of the benefits of being on the bench - you feel the game out a bit... we had to have an impact, something to breathe life to the team. We were able to do that."
Coach Erik Spoelstra doesn’t like making excuses and finds ways to use any tool to help the team win.
The players sitting on the bench are there for a reason. Spoelstra was looking for some spark, and he got it from Burks and Smith.
“Dru and Alec, they’ve been chopping at the bit,” Spoelstra said. “They’ve been preparing, they’re ready, and they gave us a great spark.”
Sometimes, you rely on your first unit, and then there are times when you need a lift from the second unit. Spoelstra pushed the right button by giving Burks and Smith playing time on Monday night.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina