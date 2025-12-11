How the Miami Heat have graded through the first 25 games

The Miami Heat are 14-11, well above expectations prior to the season's beginnings. Yet here we are, and Miami's start has reflected to their grade given via Bleacher Report.

Bleacher Report grades Miami a B- with this write up:

"Flipping Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love for Norman Powell hasn't been talked about enough.



Powell has been the Miami Heat's best player this season, averaging a career-high 24.8 points on 44.5 percent shooting from three. He's helped lead Miami to a winning record even as Tyler Herro missed the first 17 games following ankle surgery.



The Heat own the NBA's sixth-best defense this season (111.8 rating) and should rise on offense with Herro back in the lineup.



This team doesn't look anywhere close to being a title contender, but the trade for Powell has at least breathed some life back into the franchise after finishing 37-45 a year ago." Greg Swartz

And this is a fair grade, because Miami started 13-6, well on pace for an A grade, a pace that would have set them close to 50 wins. But the Heat have cooled to 14-11.

Miami's offense saw everyone eating, the resurgence of Jaime Jaquez Jr, the potential from Kel'el Ware, Davion Mitchell's worthiness. It saw everything that Miami fans hoped it for, but its progress has been halted.

Miami's start is still better than expected and it will be fun to see where they go from here.

Miami's recent struggles have come from a few factors. A loss of defensive tenacity, a shakeup in the rotation, and the inability to find consistency from not only their role players, but from beyond the arc as well.

Miami is in an interesting position, as the trade market heat's up, and they get more clarity from the roster, they can decide to go all-in for a superstar (Giannis) or they can make a one of the consolation moves that they are so accustomed to making.

But whatever the decision is, their B- start is trending in the wrong direction and the offseason concerns are coming to light. The Miami Heat are struggling from beyond the arc, their second unit can't find a rhythm, and there is still no answer on whether or not Tyler Herro and Norman Powell work.

Since Tyler Herro has returned, the Miami Heat have had a 103.15 pace with him (#1 in NBA). In games without him, the Heat have had a 104.95 pace (#1 in NBA), essentially identical stats.



Our bench, defense and 3PT shooting falling off is a team issue, not one player. pic.twitter.com/SWvxQWguv1 — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 10, 2025

Ultimately, the Heat are at a crossroads. Their early success proved there’s real potential in this roster, but the recent regression has highlighted the flaws that could cap their ceiling. Whether Miami chooses to trust internal growth or pursue a major move, the next stretch of games will reveal whether this team can reclaim its early-season form or settle into back into play-in mediocrity.

What happens next will determine if this B-minus start becomes a launch point or the beginning of another inconsistent campaign.