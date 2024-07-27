Inside The Heat

Dwyane Wade Compares Victor Wembanyama Dunk To Michael Jordan In Space Jam

Dwyane Wade, in his debut for NBC Sports, comments on thunderous dunk from France's Victor Wembanyama. Wade speaks very highly of the young superstar during the telecast.

Scott Salomon

Aug. 24, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; United States guards Kobe Bryant and Lebron James and Dwyane Wade and forward Carmelo Anthony celebrate after the United States 118-107 victory against Spain in the gold medal game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Stadium in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made his debut as an Olympic commentator Saturday during the Brazil-France game.

During one sequence, Wade made an old-school reference to the movie Space Jam after French star Victor Wembanyama finished an acrobatic dunk. He drove the ball through the paint to the left side and made a reverse dunk.

Play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle asked Wade if he ever saw a similar move.

Wade responded quickly.

"Yeah, on Space Jam," Wade said.

"Everything they do is exciting. Look at that, oh my goodness." Wade said.

Eagle then said Wembanyama looked like Michael Jordan against the Monstars in the movie.

Space Jam was made in 1996 starring Jordan, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley. Jordan scores the winning basket by stretching his arm from halfcourt for a dunk. That's why Wade compared it Wembanyama because he somehow made it to the rim.

"He did the little things to get himself going and then he took over," Wade said. "....He gave us a little bit of everything. Look at how much it means to him."

Wembanyama did not disappoint in his first Olympic start for France. Wade was detailed in his description of Wembanyama's play.

"I mean, every shot for him, it means so much to him," Wade said. "You can feel it here in this country. He's representing something more than just him and just his family."

