Dwyane Wade Gives Approval To Flau'Jae Johnson's Performance At The ESPYs

Dwyane Wade took to social media and praised the LSU basketball star turned rapper. Flau'Jae is now getting ready for her junior season at Louisiana State University.

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade waves to the fans after a special ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Count former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade among the big fans of Flau'Jae Johnson's performance at the ESPY Awards Thursday night.

Wade took to social media Friday to voice his approval. The YouTube video has almost 25,000 views.

"You bodied this," Wade said on X in response to her performance.

Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III also chimed in with his prediction she will be No. 1 on the music charts in the future.

Johnson is a rapper and an LSU women's basketball player. She is projected as the top pick when enters the WNBA draft. At the ESPY's, she performed the title track from her "Best of Both Worlds" album. It is the follow-up to her first album "4 My Fans" in 2023.

With the ESPY performance behind her, Johnson can begin preparing for her junior season. This marks her first year without Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith. Reese is in her rookie year with the Chicago Sky of the WNBA. Van Lith transferred to Louisville. In 2022, LSU won the national title against Caitlin Clark and Iowa.

Johnson also gave a shoutout to Reese from the red carpet at the ESPY's before the show.

Reese is one of Wade's favorite WNBA players. He and his family have attended many of the Sky home games. Wade is a part owner of the organization.

