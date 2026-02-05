Giannis finalist believes Bucks will hold onto their superstar past trade deadline

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors [finally] traded Jonathan Kuminga alongside Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis. As one of the three finalists in the pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, many were wondering if this move takes them out of the running and the answer to that might differ, depending who you ask.

The Warriors, however, made that move, (and subsequently, Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors for a second round pick), because they seem to think there won't be a resolution with Antetokounmpo until the offseason, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

"The Warriors pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo after a week is over. They have moved on, clearly, with these moves, but my understanding is the Warriors made a pick-heavy offer last week, continued to have conversations going into this week with the Bucks, but they came to the belief over the last 24 hours that the Bucks were not going to be moving their two-time MVP at this trade deadline," Charania said. "We'll see if that holds true over the next 24 hours, but they decided they were going to move forward here."

No matter what you may think of Kuminga, his $22 million contract was an important part of the Warriors' offer for Antetokoumpo as necessary salary to make things work in a package alongside Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, four first round picks and a first round pick swap.

Porzingis' $30 million salary can be traded again before the deadline, but not alongside another player. At this point, the only conceivable way the Warriors could still make an Antetokounmpo trade work financially is by including Jimmy Butler, who recently tore his ACL, something the Bucks reportedly haven't had interest in, along with Podziemski, draft capital and perhaps rookie standout Will Richard.

Despite this, longtime insider Sam Amick of The Athletic seems to think their pursuit might not be officially over as of yet and also confirmed the Warriors' thinking regarding a reignition of Antetokounmpo pursuits this summer.

"While the Kuminga departure would certainly appear to take them out of the mix for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo heading into the Thursday trade deadline, team sources would not close the door completely on the pursuit. The team sources also indicated that they had not been told by the Bucks that their offer wouldn’t be accepted prior to the trade for Porziņģis," Amick said. "In fact, the sources said, there was an extended lack of communication from the Milwaukee side in recent days that left them, and some other teams, skeptical that Antetokounmpo would actually be on the move."

"The Warriors’ thinking from here, it seems, is that Milwaukee might hold onto Antetokounmpo until the offseason and allow Golden State to re-enter the race with a different offer."

