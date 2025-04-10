ESPN Personalities Blast Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro After Latest Questionable Play
Despite making huge strides in many categories, Tyler Herro’s decision-making in clutch scenarios has hurt the Miami Heat multiple times this year.
In the Heat’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, they had an opportunity to cut the game down to one possession thanks to a step-back three and steal from Herro. Instead of taking a layup while being ahead of everyone on a fastbreak, he pulled up for a transition three-point attempt and missed. The shot itself was ill-advised, but it was even worse because had he taken the layup, the Heat would have cut their deficit down to one possession with about 45 seconds left.
Herro has struggled to convert on his perimeter shots in the clutch this year. Overall, he is shooting 31 percent in clutch situations. More than half of those attempts have been from three-point range, where he is shooting 19 percent.
On First Take, David Dennis Jr. and Brian Windhorst shared their dismay with Herro’s decision to risk an unnecessary three-point shot with the game on the line.
“But this is the Tyler Herro experience,” Dennis said. “This is what he does. He shoots these threes, and maybe they’re ill-timed, and sometimes they go in. He just made a corner three. But this is what he does. That was a great steal. Given another chance, he may shoot the layup, but this is what you get with Tyler Herro.”
“A for entertainment, but F for situational awareness,” Windhorst joked. “The Heat love Tyler Herro. This mentality is what helped turn him into an All-Star from a back-end lottery pick or wherever he was taken. That’s who he is, but Erik Spoelstra admitted after the game I gotta coach him better.”
MIAMI HEAT LEGEND ALONZO MOURNING HAS OTHERWORLDLY LABEL FOR LEBRON JAMES
A few athletes in sports history have had insane career longevity, but even fewer are impressive enough compared to LeBron James.
James dominated with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, where he won his first championship, and solidified his tenure as the second-best player in franchise history behind Dwyane Wade.
He is still a top 10 player in the league since leaving the Heat more than a decade ago. James is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists on 51 percent shooting and 37.4 percent from three-point range. It’s more rebounds, assists, and higher efficiency than his 2012-2013 MVP season. At 40, James surpassed Karl Malone as the oldest player to win a Player of the Month award.
On the OG’s podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Heat legend Alonzo Mourning praised James for still dominating at this point in his career. Mourning referred to James as an "alien."
“First of all, it was an honor to have been in the front office and witness part of his legacy,” Mourning said. “Now, I got newfound respect. To be 40 years old and to do what he’s doing right now is unheard of. He’s shooting 52 percent right now, and he’s averaging 25 points. The constant jumping and pounding and all of the rigours of the sport. I don’t know how he’s able to do this at 40.”
MIAMI HEAT LEGEND DWYANE WADE REVEALS CLEAR CUT CHOICE FOR LEAGUE MVP
The MVP race between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is among the most challenging decisions in NBA history.
On one end, Jokic is statistically one of the most impressive players in basketball history. He became the fourth player to record 30 triple-doubles in a season after Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, and Russell Westbrook. He will also be the first player to finish a season in the top three for points, rebounds, and assists.
Alexander is also having a historic season. He became the fourth player to have 65 consecutive games of scoring at least 20 points. He also became the third player to have three straight seasons with 45 30-point games, after Michael Jordan and Chamberlain. What may give him the edge in winning the MVP is the Oklahoma City Thunder’s record. Alexander is on pace to lead the Thunder to the fourth-best record in modern league history.
On the WY Network with Dwyane Wade, he shared his thoughts on who should win the award.
“One thing I have had an issue with in the MVP race is that Jokic has been so amazing, but it’s probably been two times when his team has been in fifth,” Wade said. “And I know that the Western Conference is a very challenging and tough league, but he’s been in fifth and he’s won MVP.”
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook