Former Miami Heat Media Personality At Center Of Fox Sports Lawsuit
Fox Sports media personality Joy Taylor got her start working for a south Florida radio station, providing commentary on the Miami Heat, Dolphins and other local sporting teams.
Now, she is involved in a lawsuit at Fox Sports over workplace misconduct. The lawsuit was filed by Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji. It alleges Taylor made racially insensitive comments toward Faraji and had sexual relations with Fox Sports employees to advance her career.
Fox Sports address the allegations in a statement to Front Office Sports: “We take these allegations seriously and have no further comment at this time given this pending litigation.”
Before going national, Taylor co-hosted The Zaslow and Joy Show on 790 The Ticket. She is the younger sister of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, who spent most of his career with the Miami Dolphins.
Joy Taylor is a huge fan of the Heat. Last week she debuted a custom-made Heat jacket on the FS1 show "Speak," which also features Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson. The jacket even caught the attention of Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who commented on Taylor's Instagram post with a fire emoji.
The network used to feature Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.
HEAT FALL IN POWER RANKINGS
The Heat had a rough week.
This week, the Heat slipped to No. 14 in the NBA power rankings. Last week, they were No. 9.
The Jimmy Butler trade saga reached its tipping point when Butler revealed playing in Miami ruined his joy for the game lately. The team issued a seven-game suspension to Butler for his actions. Following his comments, the Heat had their worst loss of the season Saturday against the Utah Jazz, losing by 36 points at home.
In an article posted to NBA.com, a takeaway on the team's play was described. Here's what longtime writer John Schuhmann wrote:
"Butler returned for two games and registered a usage rate of just 13.2% (ninth on the team) as the Heat split games against the Pelicans and Pacers", the article said. "He didn’t play in the fourth quarter either night and then said that he doesn’t think he can rediscover his on-court 'joy' in Miami. So the Heat suspended him for seven games (through their six-game trip that begins Monday) and said they’d listen to trade offers."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich