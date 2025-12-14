Miami Heat rotation player will not play in Toronto Raptors game

The Miami Heat announced on Sunday that guard/forward Pelle Larsson will not be available to play in Monday night's home game against the 15-11 Toronto Raptors.

Pelle Larsson is OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Raptors with a left ankle sprain.



Kasparas Jakucionis is PROBABLE with left ankle soreness.



Tyler Herro (right big toe contusion) and Dru Smith (left hip contusuon) are AVAILABLE. #HeatNation — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 14, 2025

Larsson accidentally rolled his ankle on teammate Andrew Wiggins' foot in the second quarter of the Heat's loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Afterwards, an MRI confirmed a sprained ankle. On Wednesday, the Heat announced that Larsson is expected to miss around a week of time.

In 23 games this season, Larsson is averaging nine points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds, converting 44.4 percent of his field goals, 33.8 percent of his threes and 77 percent of his free throws in 22 minutes per game. Additionally, Larsson is converting 72 percent of his shots within five feet of the rim.

Despite the modest statline, the 44th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has been a key cog in the Miami Heat's rotation this season after impressing as a rookie in 2024-2025. His brand of physical defense, straight-line driving off-the-catch and connective passing has been useful in filling gaps in the Heat's rotation.

Larsson has started 17 of the 23 games he's played, with his averages going up to 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 rebounds and a stock per game, (on 47 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent from three). He was moved back to the bench once guard Tyler Herro returned from injury.

Currently, Larsson ranks in the 69th percentile in Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus and 59th percentile in Offensive Estimated Plus-Minus.

Going back to his rookie season, in games Larsson has played, the Heat are better with him on the floor, where they're outscoring teams by 2.38 points per 100 possessions, (scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions and allowing 113.4 on the other end).

As a rookie, Larsson averaged 4.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14 minutes, playing 55 total games and starting eight of them. He converted on 43.8 percent of his shots and 33.7 percent of his threes.

