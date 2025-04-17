Former Player On Dwyane Wade: "The Miami Heat Was (Bleep) When He Was Running The Team"
Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade finds his career being downplayed again when being compared to current players. This time around it was from 14-year NBA veteran Jeff Teague, on his podcast Club 520.
"This ain't no shade. D-Wade, he had a hell of a Finals run," Teague said. "I'm saying, he killed that Finals run. That's for sure. No hate. But after that, the Heat was (bleep), when he was running the team. The Heat was (bleep)."
Teague, a one-time All-Star, was comparing four-time champion Klay Thompson's career to Wade's, saying the two weren't far off. He was using the Heat's down years between the 2006 championship and their 2010 acquisitions of LeBron James and Chris Bosh to deemphasize his impact. Wade averaged about 27 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in those seasons.
Continuing with his point, Teague inferred that Thompson could have done more if it weren't for his major injuries in the 2019 Finals. He also had something to say about Wade being labeled as a shooting guard in the first place.
"Klay got hurt at the prime of his life. Like, he was playing the best basketball in his life. He tore his ACL and popped his Achilles," Teague said. "They two different players because D-Wade really a point guard. D-Wade was a point guard. That's what people keep telling me. I just put him at the two because people say he's a two guard. But he played the point. I mean, he had the ball in his hand. He came off pick-and-roll. That's what he did."
