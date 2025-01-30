Heat vs. Cavaliers Takeaways: It's Back In Play-In After Blowout Loss Against Cleveland
The Miami Heat (23-23) fell to seventh place in the Eastern Conference in a 20-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) 126-106.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. The Heat were dominated on the boards.
Ever since the change in the rotation by putting Kel’el Ware in the starting lineup next to Bam Adebayo, the Heat have moved from the small-ball lineups they have used over the last several years. And recently, Erik Spoelstra decided to play Nikola Jovic next to both centers to make them even bigger. The Cavaliers still outrebounded them by 12 and doubled the Heat’s offensive rebound total.
2. Tyler Herro continued to show his All-Star level of play.
Herro finished with 22 points, five rebounds, and six assists on 45 percent shooting and 40 percent from three-point range. He could not outduel Donovan Mitchell as he did in their previous matchup, but he still could play well enough to keep the averages on the season better than his. The most impressive aspect of Herro’s night was his four three-pointers. It is more than halfway through the season, and he still averages four threes per game.
3. Adebayo is gaining consistency with his offense again.
Adebayo finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 53.8 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. This was the first time since Jan. 2 he posted back-to-back games with at least 20 points. It was also his first time since Dec. 8 he finished with at least two made three-pointers. With all of the changes in the rotation finally settling down for the time being, Adebayo can start building some rhythm to continue playing better offensively, as the team desperately needs from him without Jimmy Butler.
4. Terry Rozier had one of his best games of the season.
It might not be a good sign for the Heat if Rozier played one of his best games of the season on the same night they lost by 20 points. He finished with 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 61.5 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. The most important thing for him is to continue playing efficiently and building rhythm because in several of his bad games, there were many arguments for him not playing over multiple other younger Heat players. He will look to build on this game on Feb. 1 against the San Antonio Spurs.
COULD MIAMI HEAT TARGET SACRAMENTO KINGS ALL-STAR REPORTEDLY LOOKING FOR A TRADE?
De’Aaron Fox’s time apart of the Sacramento Kings may be at its end as the team announces they may be willing to trade him before the Feb. 6 deadline.
Fox is currently under contract with the Kings for the next two seasons. However, the Kings have underperformed outside the 2022-2023 season, when they made their first playoff appearance since 2006.
The Miami Heat have also been discussing a potential rebuild. Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the team after they refused to give him an extension of at least $113 million. His maximum extension will potentially last until he’s nearly 40 years old.
In Shams Charania’s report, it's believed Fox has a team in mind he’d like to go to before he’s a free agent by the 2026 offseason. The Heat can be an option as they have built their roster’s future for adding another star to replace Butler after he leaves.
ESPN ANALYST PRAISES MIAMI HEAT’S KEL’EL WARE FOR BREAKUT ROOKIE SEASON
One of the most significant bright spots of the season for the Miami Heat has been Kel’el Ware, playing as nearly a lock for the Rookie of the Year award.
Ware spent most of his time on the bench or in and out of the G-League, as several Heat rookies have done to start their debut seasons. This all changed on Dec. 21. Ware took complete control of the backup center duties, leading to his dominance getting starter-level minutes on Jan. 19.
In the past five games, Ware has averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks on 54.9 percent shooting and 46.4 percent from three-point range.
Tim Legler and Adam Mares spoke on their All NBA podcast about Ware’s dominant stretch since becoming an essential part of the rotation. They believe he has a good chance of winning the award regardless of whether he just started getting a chance this late in the season because of how well he’s been playing.
“It’s not like Miami is completely irrelevant, but they’re not a contending team,” Legler said. “But if you average 15 or 16 over half a season and you’re on a team like Miami, that’s sort of a middle of the pack, .500 type of team; eventually those numbers are going to outweigh the other things. He’s opening eyes right now with his consistency and high-level production.”
Mares praised the Heat and Erik Spoelstra for finding another underrated player who emerges and plays very well in a larger role once given the opportunity.
“This is right out of the Spoelstra playbook, I feel,” Mares said. “Always finds guys that are just under the radar for half a season. All of a sudden, they break out, and they’re in a playoff rotation. We’ve seen this with Duncan Robinson and a handful of other guys that just become good. This, to me, is right on track.”
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.