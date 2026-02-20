Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks Final Injury Update: Star players' status revealed
The Miami Heat announced that guards Tyler Herro (rib) and Norman Powell (back), along with forward Keshad Johnson (calf) will play in Friday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Herro will return after sitting the last 15 games due to a rib injury while Powell sat the last two games prior to the All-Star break before participating in the All-Star Game and Three-Point Contest later that weekend.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Available - Rib
Norman Powell: Available - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Available - Toe
Pelle Larsson: Available - Elbow
Keshad Johnson: Available - Calf
Trevor Keels: Available - G League
Jahmir Young: Out - G League
Vlad Goldin: Out - G League
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
HAWKS
Jonathan Kuminga: Out - Knee
Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. EST, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Atlanta)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (29-27) and Atlanta Hawks (26-30) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, the teams have split the previous two meetings with each squad winning on the road. Miami has now won eight of the last 12 matchups against Atlanta. The Heat are 82-62 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 52-21 in home games and 30-41 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Norman Powell
F Andrew Wiggins
HAWKS
G Dyson Daniels
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker
C Onyeka Okongwu
F Zaccharie Risacher
F Jalen Johnson
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -4 (-110), Hawks +4 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat -168, Hawks +142
Total points scored: 244.5 (over -108, under -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the All-Star break: "It's good for everybody just to kind of get away, rest your minds, get ready for the final push. It is a lot of fun, you know, these last couple months. I want our guys to enjoy it. There's something to play for. We have a great group. We're getting healthy at the right time. We know what all the narratives are about us, we don't care. This is going to be a lot of fun."
