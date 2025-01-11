How To Watch Miami Heat-Portland Trail Blazers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line

Inside The Heat

Jan 9, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) tries to get away from Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Game time: 10 p.m., Moda Center, Portland


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has won a franchise-best four consecutive games in Portland, including six of the last seven overall. The Heat are 29-42 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 13-22 in home games and 16-20 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Haywood Highsmith

F Jaime Jaquez

BLAZERS

F Deni Avdija

F Toumani Camara

G Deandre Ayton

G Shaedon Sharpe

G Anfernee Simons

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jimmy Butler: Out - Suspension

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Richardson: Questionable - Heel

Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League

BLAZERS

Deandre Ayton: Questionable - Calf

Jerami Grant: Out - Face contusion

Matisse Thybulle: Out - Ankle

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo's inconsistent shooting: “I’m not stressed about that, He’s been such a rock for our team while we’ve been doing a bunch of different things. He [has] the same approach every day. Not many players can do that if you’re missing shots. He checks all the other boxes, coaching guys, and being there when we really needed him. You have great confidence you can get stops when you know he’s back there. We have quite a few coverages and he does them all at an elite level.”

