How To Watch Miami Heat-Portland Trail Blazers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Game time: 10 p.m., Moda Center, Portland
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -3.5
VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has won a franchise-best four consecutive games in Portland, including six of the last seven overall. The Heat are 29-42 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 13-22 in home games and 16-20 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Jaime Jaquez
BLAZERS
F Deni Avdija
F Toumani Camara
G Deandre Ayton
G Shaedon Sharpe
G Anfernee Simons
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Out - Suspension
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Questionable - Heel
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League
BLAZERS
Deandre Ayton: Questionable - Calf
Jerami Grant: Out - Face contusion
Matisse Thybulle: Out - Ankle
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo's inconsistent shooting: “I’m not stressed about that, He’s been such a rock for our team while we’ve been doing a bunch of different things. He [has] the same approach every day. Not many players can do that if you’re missing shots. He checks all the other boxes, coaching guys, and being there when we really needed him. You have great confidence you can get stops when you know he’s back there. We have quite a few coverages and he does them all at an elite level.”
