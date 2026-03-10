Herro, Ware and Young's playing status change ahead of Heat-Wizards: Injury Update

The Miami Heat announced that center Kel'el Ware will not be available for Tuesday night's game against the Washington Wizards as he deals with a right shoulder strain.

Additionally, guard Tyler Herro was listed as questionable with quadriceps soreness while forward Simone Fontecchio (groin) will be available to play.

For the Wizards, guard Trae Young will be sitting out for rest purposes.

ANALYSIS

With Ware not suiting up to play in this one, expect the Heat to play Keshad Johnson, who is back from his G-League Assignment with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, as backup center since Nikola Jovic also is not available and Johnson has gotten the nod in the past over two-way big man Vlad Goldin.

If Herro ends up missing this game, since Norman Powell is also still out, don't be surprised if Fontecchio makes his return to the starting lineup to keep some shooting in there.

As has been the case without Andrew Wiggins for the past few games, forward Myron Gardner will almost certainly continue to start in his place.

For the Wizards, Bub Carrington will likely go back to being the starting point guard with Young not available to play.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Quadriceps

Kel'el Ware: Out - Shoulder

Simone Fontecchio: Available - Groin

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Knee

Norman Powell: Out - Groin

Nikola Jovic: Out - Back

Keshad Johnson: Available - G League Assignment

Trevor Keels: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

WIZARDS

Trae Young: Out - Rest

Jamir Watkins: Out - Ankle/Foot

Anthony Davis: Out - Finger

Kyshawn George: Out - Elbow

D'Angelo Russell: Out - Not Injury Related

Julian Reese: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Leaky Black: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Sharife Cooper: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Mar. 10, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C.)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 106.7 FM The Fan (Washington, D.C.)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (36-29) and Washington Wizards (16-47) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 31-point, 132-101, win on in Washington on February 8 as Miami has now won five of the last six overall against the Wizards. The Heat are 101-48 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 55-19 in home games and 46-29 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Myron Gardner

WIZARDS

G Trae Young

G Tre Johnson

C Alexandre Sarr

F Bilal Coulibaly

F Leaky Black

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -15.5 (-108), Wizards +15.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Heat -1000, Wizards +660

Total points scored: 242.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after the win over the Detroit Pistons: "Obviously, we have our motivations, what we're trying to do. Detroit has had their season that'll make evrybody excited to compete against them and you can sense that our locker room is trying to seize the moment right now. They're having a lot of fun competing with each other and playing to a consistent identity on both ends and so that was a cap to a pretty strong week."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket