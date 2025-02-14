Inside The Heat

Injuries Cause Miami Heat To Have Brand New Starting Lineup Vs. Dallas Mavericks

Shandel Richardson

Feb 7, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles up court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
With injuries to two key players, the Miami Heat start a new lineup tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.

Here are the starters:

Davion Mitchell
Tyler Herro
Jaime Jaquez
Kyle Anderson
Kel’el Ware

ADEBAYO SITS

Center Bam Adebayo was a late addition to the injury report Thursday night.

He was ruled out against the Dallas Mavericks because of knee soreness. This marks the Heat's last game before th NBA All-Star break. After tonight, they don't return to the court until Feb. 21 at the Toronto Raptors.

Adebayo missed the All-Star game this season after making it a year ago. The Heat are still well represented in San Francisco. Tyler Herro is making his first appearance while second-year forward Jaime Jaquez is a participant in the Rising Stars Challenge.

WIGGINS SIDELINED AS WELL


On the second night of a back-to-back, the Miami Heat are without Andrew Wiggins against the Dallas Mavericks.

A stomach bug is running rampant throughout the Heat locker room. All-Star Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson, and Terry Rozier have already missed games this week because of Illness. Wiggins is the latest.

Wiggins played 34 minutes in the loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder in his second game for the Heat. He finished with 13 points, 4-12 from the field, four rebounds, and three assists, with one steal and block.

In his first game against the Boston Celtics, he finished with 11 points, 3-12 from the field (2-8 from three), five rebounds and assist, and one block and steal in the loss.

Wiggins is still finding his role on the team only a few games into his tenure.

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

