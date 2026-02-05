Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 5
In this story:
It’s officially the Cooper Flagg era in Dallas, as the Mavericks traded away Anthony Davis on Wednesday afternoon for a package of players and picks from the Washington Wizards.
The move signals the end of what was a terrible Luka Doncic trade, but it also points the Mavs in a clear direction: Building around Flagg.
That may mean losing a few more games this season to get a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and the Mavs find themselves as a home underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.
The Spurs are in the mix for a top seed in the Western Conference, and they’re coming off a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder (who did not have the injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or more of their rotation players) on Wednesday night.
Can they take down a Dallas team that has lost five in a row?
Let’s dive into the latest odds, my favorite player prop target and a prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Spurs -6.5 (-115)
- Mavs +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -270
- Mavs: +220
Total
- 228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Spurs vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 5
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Spurs record: 34-16
- Mavs record: 19-31
Spurs vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Mavs Injury Report
- Moussa Cisse – probable
- Anthony Davis – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Jaden Hardey – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Daniel Gafford – questionable
- Miles Kelly – probable
- Ryan Nembhard – probable
- Dereck Lively II – out
- P.J. Washington – out
- D’Angelo Russell – out
- Brandon Williams – questionable
Spurs vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama 11+ Rebounds (-143)
One of my favorite props for the day – which I shared in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting – is for Wemby to reach his season average in boards against this Dallas frontcourt:
I'm going to bet on Wemby to hit his season average (11.1 rebounds per game) on the board in this matchup against a Dallas team that is 28th in opponent rebounds per game and 18th in rebound percentage.
The Mavericks have a makeshift frontcourt at the moment with Anthony Davis being traded to Washington and Dereck Lively II out for the season. Daniel Gafford (ankle) is also questionable for this matchup.
Wemby has picked up 11 or more boards in four of his last six games, grabbing at least 14 rebounds in every game that he's cleared this number. He also had 15 boards in less than 30 minutes in his lone meeting with Dallas this season.
After he played less than 30 minutes on Wednesday, I expect Wembanyama to have a pretty sizable role in this matchup as the Spurs aim to win their third game in a row.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
The Spurs have not been great as road favorites (4-7-1 against the spread) this season, but I’m buying them against this short-handed Dallas team on Thursday.
Dallas is down a ton of rotation players in this matchup, and it’s coming off a fifth straight loss on Tuesday against Boston where it failed to cover as a home underdog.
The Mavs are now under .500 at home, and they are in a full-on tank mode after moving on from Davis on Wednesday.
The Spurs are sixth in the league in net rating and significantly outranks the Mavs across the board in offense, defense and effective field goal percentage this season. Dallas’ losing streak should continue tonight.
Pick: Spurs -6.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2