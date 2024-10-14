Is Dru Smith The Answer At Backup Point Guard For Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat’s starting lineup looks set to thrive with everyone being a three-level scorer and a threat from the perimeter.
However, who should take those responsibilities in the bench unit with Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro as starters?
In the Heat’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Dru Smith was the first point guard off the bench. It is the second straight preseason game as the backup point. Through two games, he averages 4.5 points and 3.5 assists on 25 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from three-point range.
He is active on the defensive end, with three steals, one block, and constant pressure on the perimeter through both games. However, his offensive game is underwhelming. Should this continue, the team could go with more size in rookie Pelle Larsson to fulfill this role.
The 6-foot-6 Larsson has displayed his value. In the first game against the Charlotte Hornets, he finished with 10 points and two assists on 80 percent shooting from the field and was perfect on both of his three-point attempts. Despite struggling with his efficiency against the Pelicans, he still racked up three assists and got to the free-throw line (4 of 4), Two of those attempts were the winning points that secured a clutch win.
Larsson's 6-foot-7 wingspan, and 220 pounds give him a distinct advantage over Smith’s smaller size. This makes him more versatile on defense, where he guards more positions. On offense, his size allows him to play on the perimeter as a shooter or in the paint as he plays off-ball and cuts to the basket better than Smith.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.