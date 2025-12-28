Coming off a seven game losing streak, the Miami Heat didn't want to be that team to break that Indiana losing streak.

The Heat remained without Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo for this one, staying with the same starting lineup with Pelle Larsson in that first unit.

It was typical fast-paced, scrappy Heat-Pacers in this one, even with the disadvantages on both rosters for the night.

But let's talk about some takeaways from tonight:

1. Heat defense not good enough early against Pascal Siakam.

Dec 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This Indiana Pacers team isn't the same one from the last time the Heat matched up with them. They rank 30th in offensive rating this season, and just haven't been able to generate positive things on that end being top five in turnovers. But it didn't seem that way in the first half tonight. Pascal Siakam had 24 points by half, and Erik Spoelstra was not pleased with the defensive placement. Bad timing on help and just a ton of miscues that can't happen against a squad like this. Offense has been the priority to get right as of late, but the Bam Adebayo-less defense wasn't productive for much of this one.

2. A fun two-man connection.

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) makes a pass against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Kel'el Ware once said that Pelle Larsson's lobs always feel cleaner than anybody else. Maybe that's a Summer League connection, or simply coming into the league together, but I can confirm that after watching some of it tonight. They have a natural connection out there no doubt, and it's even more noticeable in this pick and roll-less offense. Larsson is forced to go one-on-one bully ball, and help is often shaded over around the rim. Ware consequently becomes a threat as a receiver in that area, and it's not often Larsson misses him. Just a fun two-man game to see them lean into.

3. Jaime Jaquez Jr continues to pour it on.

Dec 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) lays on the court after getting fouled in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

You always know when big scoring nights are coming for Jaime Jaquez Jr based off the match-up. The Hawks a night ago were a clear one, and the smaller Indiana Pacers were another. Up-tempo games fit his style, but a lot of his scoring in this one was semi-half court stuff. Sweep throughs on face-ups, mid range turnarounds, and simple attacks for layups. He's in a really good place right now with his offensive bag, but nights like this just show why mismatch hunting needs to become part of his game. When somebody smaller than him is on his hip, it's usually a bucket or two free throws.