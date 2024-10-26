Is Lack Of Size Still An Issue For The Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat may have more issues regarding their overall roster size than other teams.
This was certainly evident in their blowout loss against the Orlando Magic.
Despite adding 6-foot-10 Nikola Jovic to a more permanent starting position, the Heat are still too small in certain situations. When they play man-to-man defensive sets, they often switch through screens instead of fighting to get through them and keeping the same person they were assigned to. It led to several mismatches, such as 6-foot-10 Franz Wagner getting easy opportunities to score on the Heat’s guards.
Even when they didn’t switch, the Magic’s upcoming star, Paolo Banchero, punished some of the Heat’s best defenders with his size and athleticism. With his 6-foot-10 and 250-pound frame, he had no issue scoring on Hayward Highsmith and Jimmy Butler. Even more concerning, he did not have too difficult of a time being guarded by Bam Adebayo when given the opportunity. Adebayo could not afford to switch to Banchero a lot that game because his assignment was to guard the Magic’s starting center, Wendell Carter Jr.
Time will only tell if this was a poor defensive effort on opening night, and the Heat could have done several things differently to change the outcome. Otherwise, the best solution to help with a lack of size would be to utilize their first-round pick in 7-foot Kel’el Ware. Having a tall rim protector while Adebayo is now allowed to roam and cause havoc on defense with his switching versatility would be the best way to utilize both players.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.