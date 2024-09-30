Jimmy Butler's Media Day Look Reflecting His Season Focus
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler hears Pat Riley loud and clear.
Riley complained in the offseason about Butler missing too much playing time during the regular season. Butler acknowledges the problem. He vouches things will be different this season.
"Of course, I always want to hoop. I always want to hoop. I always want to compete with my guys," Butler said at media day. "I hear him and I'm going to go out there and play as many games as I can. I see what he's talking about."
This was said after Butler showed up two hours late to the media day due to travel problems coming back from a trip to France. His plane home had mechanical issues.
Butler anticipated being home on Sunday, but due to the mechanical difficulties, he did not appear until the podium sessions had concluded on Monday morning.
Accordingly, Butler did not appear on the podium like his coach Erik Spoelstra and his teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.
Now, Butler is home in Miami He is going to be with the team when it departs for the Bahamas on holds its opening practice at the Baha Mar Resort.
There were many posts on social media as to what type of hairstyle Butler would show off. Butler's appearance was the same as was at the end of the first-round playoff series loss to the Boston Celtics last season.
