Jimmy Butler Trade Puts Miami Heat In Rare Company This Season
The Jimmy Butler saga may have overshadowed a disappointing Miami Heat season.
Butler's issues with the organization stemmed from last offseason. Heat president Pat Riley denied a contract extension for Butler, leading to a falling out between the two. Butler's age made it difficult for Riley and the Heat to commit to more seasons. Butler has a player option this summer but all signs pointed to him declining that option and entering free agency if not moved prior to the deadline. Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline.
Bleacher Report named the blockbuster trade with the Warriors among the biggest plot twists this season.
"It was not surprising that Jimmy Butler was traded after failing to agree to a contract extension with the Miami Heat," the article wrote. "His whole trade saga was filled with plot twists and turns until he ultimately ended up with the Golden State Warriors at the deadline. Butler not only demanded a trade but was intent on making it ugly and uncomfortable in Miami until he got his wish. There were three different suspensions: a seven-game suspension to start 2025 for conduct detrimental to the team, a two-game suspension for missing a team flight, and then an indefinite suspension after walking out of a practice."
Butler has made a strong impact in Golden State. When the Warriors traded for Butler, they were 25-25 and were tied for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. Now, the team has climbed to the No. 5 seed in a highly competitive conference. The Warriors look to make a deep run in the playoffs while the Heat start in the Play-In tournament. The trade has flipped outcomes for both teams.
HEAT PURSUING MORANT?
The Memphis Grizzlies are in disarray just two weeks before the playoffs.
The No. 5 seeded Grizzlies shocked the NBA world by firing coach Taylor Jenkins on Friday as he neared the end of his sixth season. Many in league circles are wondering if Grizzlies star Ja Morant and others ask out of the franchise. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes Morant's future in Memphis is uncertain.
"At this point, Morant is auditioning," Perkins said on ESPN's "Get Up."
If Morant is available in trade conversations this summer, Pat Riley and the Miami Heat should rush to the phones. Players of Morant's caliber are franchise cornerstones. He does come with some baggage off the court because of multiple suspensions over the past few seasons. However, Morant could breathe new life into a franchise that is having a disappointing season after moving on from Jimmy Butler.
The Heat would have to give up a hefty haul for Morant. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo should remain safe in negotiations but they may have to part ways with Rookie of the Year candidate Kel'el Ware. Other younger guys like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic and future first-round picks could also play a factor. Terry Rozier's contract works the best to match Morant's salary but his trade value has diminished after a disappointing tenure in Miami.
This season, Morant is averaging 22.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He is under contract through 2028, potentially opening up a three-season window to compete for a championship in a crowded Eastern Conference.
HEAT ADD CLIFFORD IN MOCK DRAFT
The Miami Heat are projected to hold two first-round picks this summer.
With a disappointing regular season ending next week, it's time to look toward the NBA Draft. One of their projected picks is from the blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal via the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors hold the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with eight games to go this season. With their pick, the Heat are projected to pick at No. 21.
In their latest mock draft following the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight round, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat will select Colorado State Rams forward Nique Clifford with their second first-round pick.
"Nique Clifford's 21 points, seven boards and six assists weren't enough to hold off Maryland," the article wrote. "But his overall production and development from a year ago definitely won more NBA scouts. Clifford had come off as a prospect to watch this season based on his ability to play a Swiss Army knife role by finishing plays, passing, defending different spots and making enough open threes. But he quickly turned into a top-option skill player who can get his own shot or serve as the offense's playmaker."
Clifford led the Rams to their first Round of 32 appearance since 2013 after upsetting No. 5 seed Memphis. However, their cinderella run ended with a buzzer-beating shot from Maryland's Derik Queen to send them home.
This season, Clifford averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. He also shot 37.7 percent from three-point range.
