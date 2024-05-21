JJ Redick Is Reportedly Pat Riley-Like While Longtime Assistants Like Chris Quinn, Dan Craig Await Coaching Chance
The surprise isn't the Los Angeles Lakers are once again looking for a new coach.
What is raising eyebrows is who some consider a potential leading candidate. Former NBA player and current analyst JJ Redick has been linked with the job the past few weeks without any coaching experience.
Apparently, Redick has potential on his side. According to a report in The Athletic, the Lakers feel he could become the next Pat Riley.
“Leaguewide, Redick — a former player and media analyst — has garnered buzz for the position," the report said. "The Lakers are infatuated with Redick’s potential, according to league sources, viewing him as a Pat Riley-like coaching prospect who could both help the franchise in the short term and lead it for years.”
Former players often have the edge of taking a faster path to becoming a coach. Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Doc Rivers and Steve Kerr are just a few ex-players to grab jobs without being an assistant. And, for the most part, they have been successful. Kerr and Rivers have won championships and were named to the league's Top 15 coaches list. Kidd has the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.
So maybe the Lakers see something in Redick that makes them believe he can duplicate Riley's success in Los Angeles and with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. Meanwhile, former Heat assistant Dan Craig just accepted the associate head coach job with the Chicago Bulls. He held a similar position with the Clippers.
And then there's Heat assistant Chris Quinn, who has drawn interest from teams but yet to reach the top. Perhaps Redick has more to offer than most longtime assistants. He also hosts a podcast with LeBron James, so that could also be a factor because of their strong relationship.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com