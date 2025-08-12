Kevin Durant Singles Out Miami Heat Player as Exceptional Defender
Kevin Durant isn't one to mince words, nor award empty compliments, whether it's on social media or simply talking about basketball.
Recently, the former Thunder and Warriors and Nets and Suns and now-Rockets forward -- as well as forever-Heat trade target -- spoke on LeBron James' podcast Minding the Game about the need for size in the backcourt in the modern NBA.
"I've been thinking, I don't know if the 6-2 and under guard is at a premium (any) more as a starter," Durant told James and Steve Nash. "Maybe as a backup...."
James then signaled to Nash that they had just spoken of this, to which Nash agreed.
"You can't get picked on on defense, that's the thing," Durant continued. "Because we're playing such the 'pick on' game that they literally, if you can't guard, they will bring you up every play. Yeah. And if you're 6-foot, 6-1, and you're not a bulldog like Davion Mitchell, Jrue Holiday on the defensive side... and you're not a flat-out offensive savant like Kyrie (Irving), I just can't see it."
Well, it's interesting to see Davion Mitchell in there.
The Miami Heat guard, who is listed at 6-foot-2 but may be a bit shorter, has earned the name "Off Night" for his tenacity on the defensive end, and how it forces his assignments to play at less than their best. And he earned a two-year, $24 million contract from the Heat this summer, after his midseason acquisition as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.
Still, earning this from Durant seems even more significant. It shows the respect he's garnered from even the greats for the work he puts in during his short career, a short career in which he didn't really find a regular starting role in Sacramento or Toronto.
Mitchell did start in 15 of his 30 appearances for Miami last season, and was an unexpected plus on offense as well, shooting career-best percentages. He may not start for sure this season, after the addition of Norm Powell, but he is likely to play heavy minutes, and probably close most nights.
And when the Heat face the Rockets, Durant will be sure to share what their guards will be up against.