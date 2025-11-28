LeBron James will be forever linked to the Miami Heat due to his 4 amazing years in the organization. In those years the Heat made 4 straight finals and won 2 titles. Things might not of ended the way both James and the Heat wanted, but as time moved on, we hear more praise about the Heat from James. This time James can be heard talking about the current Heat team on his podcast, Mind the Game.

LeBron James with high praise for the Heat offense



“Bam has few games with multiple 3s, lob threat like the kid Ware, Jaime who’s very fast with ball, Wiggins, Mitchell, Powell very good downhill, it fits their personnel. That’s why Spo will be literally one of the greatest… pic.twitter.com/z90meYVM14 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) November 28, 2025

James starts off the clip by mentioning how the new offense is more freedom of motion and changed the flow of the offense. James then talks about Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo and how he started to take threes. He then points out that it helps the flow of the offense work better because there is no one clogging in the paint. James mentions specifically how Adebayo has multiple games where he has hit more than one three. Adebayo has had 6 games where he has made 2+ threes, in comparison last year he only had 24 games all year. To put that in percentages, he has done that in 46% of games this year versus 30% last year. Adebayo has also almost doubled his 3 point attempts from 2.8 to 5.2 per game.

James then praises Kel’el Ware as a great lob threat. Which is clear to anyone that has watched the Heat. Jaime Jaquez Jr. gets praise for how fast he is on ball. Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Norman Powell all then get shoutouts from the Heat legend for how well they can get downhill in the paint.

Last but certainly not least James has high praise for his former coach Erik Spoelstra. Spoelstra is regarded as one of the best coaches in the league. James calls him “one of the greatest coaches ever.” That is some high praise from James but completely called for. Spoelstra just recently won his 800th career game, making him the 17th in NBA history and only the 3rd coach to reach 800 wins with one team. He is a two time champion and has led some of the most improbable playoff runs in NBA history. James had the ability to see his greatness up close, and it seems like it has made a lasting impression.

There are rumors surrounding LeBron James potentially moving on from the LA Lakers every year. We know the Miami Heat love whale hunting. Maybe the Heat can swindle a LeBron James reunion.