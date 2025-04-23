Inside The Heat

Kevin Love Uses Porn Star Legend To Troll Anthony Edwards

Shandel Richardson

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love may be absent from the playoffs so far but his troll game remains present.

Love, who is known for his funny posts on social media, recently took aim at the situation regarding Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Earlier this week, Edwards was fined $50,000 for inappropriate language directed to the Los Angeles Lakers fans in Game 1. He allegedly told a fan, "My (expletive) is bigger than yours."

That led to Love posting a clip from the movie Boogie Nights, which was based on the life of porn star legend John Holmes. The caption read: "Ant talking to himself pregame after getting fined for telling Lakers fans “my d— bigger than yours” 🍆"

The post drew a bunch of responses. They included one from Rich Paul, LeBron James' agent.

Paul replied, "This guy man!! 🐐"

Edwards and the Timberwolves fell to the Lakers in Game 2. The series is now tied at 1.

Expect Love to continue his troll game during the playoffs. He is ruled out tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 2. Love is dealing with a personal matter.

The Heat try to tie their series at 1 against the Cavs before the series shifts to Miami.

