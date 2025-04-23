Kevin Love Uses Porn Star Legend To Troll Anthony Edwards
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love may be absent from the playoffs so far but his troll game remains present.
Love, who is known for his funny posts on social media, recently took aim at the situation regarding Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Earlier this week, Edwards was fined $50,000 for inappropriate language directed to the Los Angeles Lakers fans in Game 1. He allegedly told a fan, "My (expletive) is bigger than yours."
That led to Love posting a clip from the movie Boogie Nights, which was based on the life of porn star legend John Holmes. The caption read: "Ant talking to himself pregame after getting fined for telling Lakers fans “my d— bigger than yours” 🍆"
The post drew a bunch of responses. They included one from Rich Paul, LeBron James' agent.
Paul replied, "This guy man!! 🐐"
Edwards and the Timberwolves fell to the Lakers in Game 2. The series is now tied at 1.
Expect Love to continue his troll game during the playoffs. He is ruled out tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 2. Love is dealing with a personal matter.
The Heat try to tie their series at 1 against the Cavs before the series shifts to Miami.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro make the top 50
Herro gives honest assessment of Game 1 loss
Latest injury report for Heat-Cavs Game 2
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich