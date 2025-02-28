Latest Injury Update On Miami Heat's Andrew Wiggins Vs. Pacers Tonight
The Miami Heat are facing the possibility of playing without starter Andrew Wiggins tonight when they play the Indiana Pacers.
He is listed as questionable because of an ankle injury. Wiggins sustained the injury Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.
Here's the full injury report:
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Questionable - calf
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Ankle
PACERS
RayJ Dennis: Questionable -G League
Enrique Freeman: Questionable - G League
Isaiah Jackson: Out - Achilles
Quenton Jackson: Questionable - G League
Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Wrist
T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Ankle
HERRO GAINING POPULARITY
NBA All-Star guard Tyler Herro has lived up to every expectation the Miami Heat had when they drafted him in 2019.
He has proven himself as a valuable commodity throughout his career. And now comes the recognition. Fox Sports recently listed Herro as the No. 2 athlete in Miami.
"Herro is having arguably the best season of his NBA career," the article stated. "When Butler was in and out of the rotation due to suspensions (and has since been traded), Herro stepped up for the Heat. Herro, who earned his first All-Star nod, is averaging a personal-best 24 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game so far this season. The 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year has continually been able to score in isolation and drain shots from the perimeter; he's averaging 19.1 points per game for his career and posted 20-plus points per game in each of the past four seasons."
Herro has a long way to go to overtake the top spot. That belongs to global star Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF. Heat center Bam Adebayo checked in at No. 5.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
