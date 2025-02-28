Inside The Heat

Latest Injury Update On Miami Heat's Andrew Wiggins Vs. Pacers Tonight

Shandel Richardson

Feb 24, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reaches for a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are facing the possibility of playing without starter Andrew Wiggins tonight when they play the Indiana Pacers.

He is listed as questionable because of an ankle injury. Wiggins sustained the injury Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Here's the full injury report:

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Questionable - calf

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Ankle

PACERS

RayJ Dennis: Questionable -G League

Enrique Freeman: Questionable - G League

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Achilles

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - G League

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Wrist

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Ankle

HERRO GAINING POPULARITY

NBA All-Star guard Tyler Herro has lived up to every expectation the Miami Heat had when they drafted him in 2019.

He has proven himself as a valuable commodity throughout his career. And now comes the recognition. Fox Sports recently listed Herro as the No. 2 athlete in Miami.

"Herro is having arguably the best season of his NBA career," the article stated. "When Butler was in and out of the rotation due to suspensions (and has since been traded), Herro stepped up for the Heat. Herro, who earned his first All-Star nod, is averaging a personal-best 24 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game so far this season. The 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year has continually been able to score in isolation and drain shots from the perimeter; he's averaging 19.1 points per game for his career and posted 20-plus points per game in each of the past four seasons."

Herro has a long way to go to overtake the top spot. That belongs to global star Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF. Heat center Bam Adebayo checked in at No. 5.

