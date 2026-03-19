Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Mar. 19, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 710 AM/1330 AM (Los Angeles)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (38-31) and Los Angeles Lakers (44-25) Lakers meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, LA recorded a home win on November 2. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor. The Heat are 34-41 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 23-14 in home games and 11-27 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

LAKERS

G Luka Doncic

G Austin Reaves

C DeAndre Ayton

F Marcus Smart

F LeBron James

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Probable - Calf

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Hip

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Knee

Trevor Keels: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

LAKERS

Maxi Kleber: Out - Back

Drew Timme: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Chris Mañon: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Nick Smith Jr.: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -3.5 (-110), Lakers +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -146, Lakers +124

Total points scored: 239.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their loss to the Charlotte Hornets: "That was disappointing to see. There were parts of the game where it was just highly competitive, both sides. Both teams were going back and forth. It was set up to be a great finish. Once they got it to 10, that's when it really changed and the floodgates went from there."

"So, it's a disappointing end to that game and now we just have to focus on getting ready for Thursday. We'll learn what we can but we have to move on and get on to the next fight and make sure we're ready and do what we need to do for Thursday night."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket