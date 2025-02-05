Media Personality Questions If Jimmy Butler Is Must-See TV
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is no doubt a winner.
But is he a winner worth watching?
That's the question media personality Bomani Jones pondered during a recent social media post. He compared Butler to the Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic to join LeBron James with Los Angeles Lakers.
Jones lumped Butler with players who don't necessarily sell the tickets.
"How many people are paying money to watch Jimmy Butler, in particular, to play basketball," Jones said. "You understand what I'm saying? Who amongst us has ever paid a dollar to specifically see Anthony Davis play basketball?
Doncic was surprisingly traded earlier this week despite leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals a year. He's been an All-NBA player most of his career. Jones wondered why the Mavs were so easily willing to part ways with their All-Star.
He put Doncic in the same category with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and James as players who fans are willing to travel to see.
"People pay money to watch Luka Doncic to play basketball in a market that is not really a basketball town where you gotta give them reason to pay the money to come out here and do this."
Regardless, the Heat are still embattled in a monthlong situation with Butler, who has requested a trade. The Heat have less than two days to make that happen.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
