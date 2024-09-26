Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Add Free Agent Guard Before Training Camp

Shandel Richardson

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; USA basketball assistant coach Erik Spoelstra before a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat lost Caleb Martin during the season.

On Thursday, they added a new one. The Heat announced they signed guard Caleb Daniels via free agency.

Here's the official release from the team:

"Daniels spent last season with the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, appearing in 31 regular season games (22 starts). He averaged 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 31.5 minutes while shooting 43.4 percent from the field, 34.5 percent from three-point range and 85 percent from the foul line. He scored in double-figures 21 times, recording six 20-point games, including four consecutive 20-point games from February 13th through the 25th. He posted two double-doubles and connected on multiple three-point field goals 14 times, including a season-high six against the OKC Blue on February 13. Additionally, among team leaders, Daniels finished second in rebounds and third in points, assists, blocks and three-point field goals made.

 

Daniels recently appeared in seven Summer League games with the HEAT, including two during the California Classic in San Francisco and five while helping Miami capture the championship in the NBA2K25 in Las Vegas. He averaged 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.29 steals while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from the foul line. He recorded only three turnovers in the entire Summer League, posting a 4.0 assist-to-turnover ratio, and totaled a +47 plus/minus over the seven-game span."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here