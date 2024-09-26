Miami Heat Add Free Agent Guard Before Training Camp
The Miami Heat lost Caleb Martin during the season.
On Thursday, they added a new one. The Heat announced they signed guard Caleb Daniels via free agency.
Here's the official release from the team:
"Daniels spent last season with the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, appearing in 31 regular season games (22 starts). He averaged 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 31.5 minutes while shooting 43.4 percent from the field, 34.5 percent from three-point range and 85 percent from the foul line. He scored in double-figures 21 times, recording six 20-point games, including four consecutive 20-point games from February 13th through the 25th. He posted two double-doubles and connected on multiple three-point field goals 14 times, including a season-high six against the OKC Blue on February 13. Additionally, among team leaders, Daniels finished second in rebounds and third in points, assists, blocks and three-point field goals made.
Daniels recently appeared in seven Summer League games with the HEAT, including two during the California Classic in San Francisco and five while helping Miami capture the championship in the NBA2K25 in Las Vegas. He averaged 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.29 steals while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from the foul line. He recorded only three turnovers in the entire Summer League, posting a 4.0 assist-to-turnover ratio, and totaled a +47 plus/minus over the seven-game span."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
