Prominent NBA Analyst Believes Miami Heat Are A Really Good Team
The Miami Heat have had quite the surprising start to their regular season. Although the 6-4 overall record doesn't jump off the page, the Heat have the seventh best Net Rating in the league, despite missing Norman Powell for three games, Bam Adebayo for four and Tyler Herro for all ten. NBA analysts, including The Ringer's Zach Lowe, are now singing their praises.
"I was optimistic about this team all summer. I kept saying they're going to be better than people think. They're revamping the offense. The little birdies are telling me they're revamping their offense. I'm taking the over, took the over. Despite Tyler Herro being injured to start the season, I took the over," Lowe said on his podcast. "The Miami Heat come seventh in our rankings, eighth in mine, sixth in yours. They're 6-4, 13 in offense, No. 1 in pace, fifth in defense. Might be getting a little lucky, opponents are shooting 32 percent on threes and they allow a lot of them, but look, I mean, I just have a ton of respect for the infrastructure of the Heat."
"I just remember thinking I've always liked [Simone] Fontecchio, I like [Nikola] Jović, I still have hope for [Jaime] Jaquez, Pelle Larsson. They just have a lot of good, good, solid, kind of big wing-ish players, Wiggins has been fantastic for them," Lowe continued. "They're just rock solid, and if you told me that seventh ends up too low for them and they end up in the top six, I was saying all summer they're closer to this Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee group than they are to the bottom. I just think this is a really good team and I love the way they play."
The Heat have had surprising performances all around the board since they drastically shifted their offensive playstyle, featuring a strong bench. The revitazlied offense has them in a virtual tie for No. 1 in most points per game as a team despite the injuries.
"I love that Erik Spoelstra, after a gazillion years there as head coach, after playing a similar offensive system for a long time post-LeBron was like, 'You know what? Throw it all in the trash. Let's try this new thing.," Lowe said. "And so far it's working."
