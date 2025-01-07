Miami Heat Fall In This Week's Power Rankings
The Miami Heat had a rough week.
This week, the Heat slipped to No. 14 in the NBA power rankings. Last week, they were No. 9.
The Jimmy Butler trade saga reached its tipping point when Butler revealed playing in Miami ruined his joy for the game lately. The team issued a seven-game suspension to Butler for his actions. Following his comments, the Heat had their worst loss of the season Saturday against the Utah Jazz, losing by 36 points at home.
In an article posted to NBA.com, a takeaway on the team's play was described. Here's what longtime writer John Schuhmann wrote:
"Butler returned for two games and registered a usage rate of just 13.2% (ninth on the team) as the Heat split games against the Pelicans and Pacers", the article said. "He didn’t play in the fourth quarter either night and then said that he doesn’t think he can rediscover his on-court 'joy' in Miami. So the Heat suspended him for seven games (through their six-game trip that begins Monday) and said they’d listen to trade offers."
Schuhmann also added, "Butler’s teammates’ response was their worst loss of the season, a game in which they trailed the Jazz by 43 points. They’re now 5-6 without Butler and have been outscored by 2.2 points per 100 possessions in his 678 total minutes off the floor."
The Heat are 17-16. They sit with the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. They remain two games back from the No. 4 seed Orlando Magic. They are 13 games back from the No. 1 seed, held by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
With the Butler trade rumors looming over the organization, the Heat are set to embark on a six-game road trip. They will play four of those games this week. The team starts the week Monday with a back-to-back in Sacramento and Golden State. Thursday, the team travels to Utah before rounding out the week in Portland on Saturday.
