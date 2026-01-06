Tyler Herro returns, the Heat rotation prediction and more game keys

The Miami Heat are matching up with the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight for the second time in three days. They fell short at home on Saturday night, as Anthony Edwards scored 33 points on his way to a win.

Jaime Jaquez Jr tweaked an ankle in that game that left him out for the second half, while he remains out again tonight in Minnesota.

The big injury report news is Tyler Herro not only being available as he was against the Pelicans on Sunday, but he plans on actually playing in this one.

So let's discuss some keys to escaping with a win tonight:

1. Tyler Herro is back, so where does he fit in?

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

After only playing six games so far this season, it'll be interesting to see how Erik Spoelstra works Herro back into things. He started all six games he was available this season, but does that remain tonight? No Jaquez Jr off the bench leaves some needed scoring in that area, and the starting lineup has been playing good basketball. You can't pull Kel'el Ware out the first unit against this big front-court, as Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell aren't going anywhere. That leaves Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins. The easiest sell is to work Herro back in slowly off the bench, just as the Spurs did with Victor Wembanyama coming off his injury. Let Herro find his footing as a strict scorer, as Dru Smith, Pelle Larsson, and Nikola Jovic are good fits with him.

2. The X-Factor is Kel'el Ware.

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) and guard Mike Conley (10) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When the Heat are getting that consistent energy and push from their young big, Kel'el Ware, good things happen on both ends of the floor. Ware came out to a shaky start in the last Timberwolves match-up, as Rudy Gobert was dominating on the glass, leaving the coaching staff ripping into Ware in that first quarter. He responded well after that, but they're going to need solid box-outs and defensive containment from tip-off tonight. Miami was less willing to go to Nikola Jovic at the five in the last match-up, so it means more altering for Ware and Adebayo throughout. If they get a solid Ware game, it's a key element to heading toward a win.

3. The odd man out in the Heat rotation.

Jan 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra keeps his eyes on his team during the first half at Kaseya Center against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

With Jaquez Jr out as Herro returns, it doesn't make rotation changes as loud as it would if everybody was healthy. But it still definitely forces some changes. For one, if Herro comes off the bench for now, it's not as simple as playing Smith and Kasparas Jakucionis off the bench together anymore. That back-court would push Herro the the 3, which is something not even Miami will do. The easy response is the Heat will go nine for now, which means Jakucionis, Myron Gardner, and Simone Fontecchio will be racking up some DNP's. When Jaquez does return, the only option for the Heat is to go ten deep consistently, although if we're being honest, I'm not sure if Miami will ever be that fully healthy.