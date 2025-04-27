Miami Heat Fans Go Scorched Earth After Embarrassing Game 3 Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers
The Miami Heat suffered their worst playoff loss in Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
And the fans responded exactly the way one would imagine. Embarrassment, disappointment, and frustration were the primary emotions that Heat Nation felt after their Saturday afternoon beatdown.
Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins had underwhelming performances, combining for just 23 points on 34.7 percent shooting. Bam Adebayo had 22 points and nine rebounds but turned the ball over six times. The Heat couldn't get any impact players outside of the main core, with Haywood Highsmith cooling down after a hot 3-point shooting display in Game 2.
"It’s crazy to say but the team is being poorly coached and has been for the past 2 seasons," one fan tweeted. "Jimmy was covering for a lot of flaws, even that last Finals run. The Heat was a play-in team. The Heat are running a very slow-paced old-style offense. It’s easy to defend against. Teams are able to run down and set their defense up to prepare for the Heat every time."
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers unleashed their championship-caliber form, holding Miami to just 87 points while having six players in double figures. Darius Garland didn't even suit up, while Donovan Mitchell had just 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting. Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 10 rebounds, with De'Andre Hunter scoring 21 off the bench.
All the Heat fans' optimism from their competitive efforts in the first two games is gone. At this point, they are just hoping the team avoids getting swept to save them the embarrassment of another disappointing postseason.
