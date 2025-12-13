There is only one solution to the Tyler Herro noise
No one said narratives were fair, or even always largely accurate. There's not much nuance on social media, nor is there any accounting for causation not being correlation.
So of course Tyler Herro was going to get blamed by many if the Miami Heat offense stalled some after his return, or if the Heat won less than they had won without him. Variability doesn't matter, because Herro is apparently to blame for which opponents the Heat play, or whether Simone Fontecchio and others who were previously scorching have reverted to the shooting mean.
Apparently, he's also to blame for how they perform when he's out (recently with a toe injury), even by those who credited his absence for them winning without him as he recovered from ankle surgery earlier in the season.
This isn't to say he's been perfect when he's played. His shooting splits are exceptional (he's in prestigious 50/40/90 territory, but he hasn't transformed into Lu Dort as a defender, and the ball does tend to stick more when he's in than when he isn't, or especially when he wasn't. It does seem at times like others are deferring to him, which is natural since he was the Heat's only returning All-Star and their second-longest tenured player.
But there's only way to quiet everyone, and it's not with the quotes that Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell offered in Herro's defense at Friday's practice, although both had positive intent:
Win.
The noise will always be there otherwise, especially after the Heat advanced to the 2023 NBA Finals with Herro watching the likes of undrafted guards Gabe Vincent and Max Strus get his minutes. The Heat are roughly .500 all-time with Herro as a starter, and their best stretch of winning came with Herro as a Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22; interestingly, a season in which Adebayo and Jimmy Butler also missed a good deal of time.
The noise will only grow louder as Herro's name is thrown in the trade machine for Giannis Antetokounmpo, in the event that the Bucks megastar actually ultimately asks out. Herro's name has been put there in exchange for far worse players, and he can't let that nor the delay in his receipt of a contract extension get in the way of the main thing.
We are in year seven now, and Herro has proven to be one of the best players in his draft class. He was taken 13th out of Kentucky and has produced like a top-five pick. He's in fact been more reliable than those chosen first and second. Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, even if he had neither's upside. But what he has not proven is that you can win big with him while leaning on him as one of your franchise players. And that's what the Heat need now, so long as he's in their jersey.
And it's up to Powell and Adebayo and others to assist in that way, with all getting back to the level they were at, consistently, before he came back. The talk is a lot cheaper than their contracts.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick