Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Forward Nikola Jovic Plays Well In Serbia's 94-72 Victory Over Greece

Nikola Jovic came off the bench to help Serbia defeat Greece. This was Serbia's final tune-up before they leave for Paris and the Olympic Games.

Scott Salomon

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) reaches for the ball in front of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) reaches for the ball in front of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic sustained an ankle injury while practicing drills at the Kaseya Center in June.

As of last week, his status for the Olympics was in question.

There is no question now as Jovic participated in exhibition games against Rui Hachimura and Japan this past weekend.

Jovic also played Monday afternoon against Greece. He finished with 10 points and four rebounds in Serbia's 94-72 victory in Belgrade.

If all goes well, he will travel with the team to Paris.

More importantly, Heat brass are confident he is available for the start of training camp Oct. 1.

Ironically, Jovic could face off against Adebayo in the Olympics. They could face off during the group stage of the games on July 28. Jovic missed an exhibition against the United States in Abu Dhabi last Wednesday when the two teams faced off.

﻿Heat center Bam Adebayo is looking forward to facing off against his teammate in the Olympics.

"I think it would have been a great moment for me and Niko to play against each other,” Adebayo said to reporters in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday when asked about Jovic being held out of Serbia’s exhibition game against Team USA. “I’m definitely going to reach out to him, check up on him. I want him to get healthy because he’s on the good side. Need him to get healthy for the season.”

Scott Salomon is a contributor for Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL