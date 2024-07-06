Inside The Heat

Miami Heat In The Mix For DeMar DeRozan After Losing Caleb Martin To Sixers

Heat still looking for third team to partner with in double sign and trade for former Chicago Bulls forward. Must also find cap space under the first apron.

Scott Salomon

Apr 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) in the second quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) in the second quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After losing Caleb Martin to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Miami Heat are trying to find cap space necessary to sign DeMar DeRozan

NBA analysts Chris Haynes and Marc Stein said on their podcast #thisleague UNCUT the Heat are attempting to grab DeRozan in a three-team trade.

"I said It was going to take a team getting creative to come up with cap space. So teams that I know are exploring that possibility, the Sacramento Kings, the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers," Haynes said. "Those are teams that are exploring ways to try to come up with an avenue to obtain DeMar DeRozan via a sign and trade, which would involve a third team."

Even if the Heat find a third team, there could still be some difficulties.

"The third team involved in that the the third team is what's probably gonna be the most problematic aspect of locating that third team," Haynes said. "Where you get that cap space? So that's the conundrum as of right now. But whatever team can locate and get reaching the terms on a deal for that third team, that's who's gonna come away with DeMar DeRozan."

Essentially, the Heat cannot acquire DeRozan and offer him more money than the players that they are giving up. The 2023 version of the CBA states that teams cannot acquire a player in a sign-and-trade if that player keeps them above the apron, which is set at $178.1 million.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.

