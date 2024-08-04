Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Used Painted Fingernails To Congratulate Noah Lyles
American sprinter Noah Lyles won the gold medal Sunday afternoon in the 100-meter dash.
The Olympic Games posted a photo of him on X, which reflected he had his fingernails painted,
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade congratulated Lyles on social media about the feat. He basically dared his followers to talk negatively about the fastest man in the world having painted finger nails.
So, Lyles wears nail polish. So has Wade for the past several years, dating to his days as an active player. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams also painted his nails while at the University of Southern California, As does first-round NBA draft pick Jared McCain.
Several followers on X made mention of one of Wade's children, who happens to identify as transgender. Some comments were derrogatory.
Lyles became the first American to win the event since Justin Gatlin in 2004 in Athens, Lyles won a photo finish with a winning time of 9.79. He edged Kishane Thompson and Fred Kerley.
Hall of Famer Magic Johnson also congratulated Lyles. He wasted little time to celebrate the victory, immediately taking to social media,
"We're all on the yacht cheering for Noah Lyles winning the Men's 100M race and remaining the fastest man in the world!," Johnson said, "It's the first time in 20 years that the US brings home the gold in the Men's 100! Wow - What an exciting race !!"
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.