Miami Heat Legend Shares Wild Story Involving Dwyane Wade... And Hickeys?
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem is a never-ending resource when it comes to stories of playing alongside all-time greats.
The most recent example comes with long-time teammate Dwyane Wade, who used to contest Haslem for rebounds at just 6-foot-4. Wade's aggression in the paint was one of the most unique aspects of his play style, but it clearly got the best of Haslem at times.
In what started as advice for Heat rookie Kel'el Ware, Haslem turned into an unexpected analogy.
"And if those little mother [expletive] are in your way and they are on our team, go over top of they [expletive]," Haslem explained to Ware on The OGs Show. "I put plenty of hickeys on D-Wade's head. Because listen, you get to take 17, 18, 25 shots. I get three shots. And you down here want the rebounds too. No, no, no, no. I'm gonna get it… I knocked that mother [expletive] out of bounds.”
While Haslem was not referring to what's commonly considered a hickey, the remark left the public baffled. Fans in the comments were caught so off guard by the quote that some deemed it fake at first. Instead, the Heat legend made clear later on he meant hitting him in the head to grab rebounds.
Haslem is widely regarded as one of the toughest guys in Heat history, so this level of aggression should come as no surprise.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
