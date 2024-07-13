Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Reportedly Among Four Teams Interested In Former First-Round Pick

Shandel Richardson

Mar 4, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Wizards guard Landry Shamet (20) on the bench with a towel over his head against the Utah Jazz during the second half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports / Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Heat are among a handful of teams that have reported interest in Washington Wizards guard Landry Shamet.

Mike Scotto of HoopsHype says the Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks are pursuing Shamet. Last year he averaged 7.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 46 games.

Shamet was the No. 26 pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018. He has also played for Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. The Heat have one available roster spot.

JOVIC RULED OUT FOR OLYMPICS

Heat forward Nikola Jovic will likely miss the Olympic Games in Paris later this month.

The Heat organization can only hope Jovic does not miss any time during training camp or the NBA regular season.

Jovic appeared at the Serbian training camp wearing an orthopedic boot on his foot. The possibility of missing the Olympics was first reported by EuroHoops.net. They are reporting he fractured an ankle joint in June.

JOHNSON MAKING AN IMPACT IN SUMMER LEAGUE

Keshad Johnson grew up fighting for everything he accomplished in basketball.

Now, It looks like he is taking his next fight to the Miami Heat.

"I'm gritty. I just want that to be my identity," Johnson said "I want to make an example of how much of a Heat Culture guy, I am."

Johnson starred at the University of Arizona last season, He signed a two-way contract with the Heat after going undrafted.

