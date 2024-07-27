Miami Heat Rookie Kel'el Ware Readily Accepts Challenge Of Being A Role Model
Miami Heat rookie center Kel'el Ware showed his the lighter side after visiting the team's youth camp Friday.
While talking about being a role model to the kids, he brought up the greatest one in his life.
His mother, Tamika.
"Growing up, she was always there for me. She is really the reason why I am here right now."
Ware said. "She drove me to every game, every practice. Even if we had a tournament that was eight hours away. She would always drive all the way there. She is someone that I always looked up to because of she thrived through everything and the drive she has."
Ware knows part of being a professional basketball player is so many kids looking up to him. He knows wherever he goes, whatever he does, he always has to represent himself and the Heat organization with dignity.
"That's a blessing in itself, just for anybody to look up to you," Ware said. "If somebody is looking up to me, I got to show the best version of myself. So that's what I'm here to do."
Ware said South Florida is now his home. He was at the basketball camp to show the kids more than how to dribble and shoot.
"For right now, this is home," Ware said. "So I'm here right now getting ready and stuff. This is great, just being able to show the fans that I'm more than a basketball player. Just coming out here, showing my personality side of things."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.