Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Rookie Kel'el Ware Readily Accepts Challenge Of Being A Role Model

Ware made an appearance at the Miami Heat Jr. Camp on Friday and spoke about what his mother meant to him growing up. He also spoke about how he wants to be a role model just like her.

Scott Salomon

Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) attempts to score a layup against Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) attempts to score a layup against Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat rookie center Kel'el Ware showed his the lighter side after visiting the team's youth camp Friday.

While talking about being a role model to the kids, he brought up the greatest one in his life.

His mother, Tamika.

"Growing up, she was always there for me. She is really the reason why I am here right now."
Ware said. "She drove me to every game, every practice. Even if we had a tournament that was eight hours away. She would always drive all the way there. She is someone that I always looked up to because of she thrived through everything and the drive she has."

Ware knows part of being a professional basketball player is so many kids looking up to him. He knows wherever he goes, whatever he does, he always has to represent himself and the Heat organization with dignity.

"That's a blessing in itself, just for anybody to look up to you," Ware said. "If somebody is looking up to me, I got to show the best version of myself. So that's what I'm here to do."

Ware said South Florida is now his home. He was at the basketball camp to show the kids more than how to dribble and shoot.

"For right now, this is home," Ware said. "So I'm here right now getting ready and stuff. This is great, just being able to show the fans that I'm more than a basketball player. Just coming out here, showing my personality side of things."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL