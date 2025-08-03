Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Gives Thoughts On Offseason Moves
After he anticipated offseason moves, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo made sure to show love to former teammates Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love.
“I’m going to miss them, obviously,” Adebayo said. "Just because Duncan has been here for eight years and having that connection was special. And then K-Love was a leader that could speak to somebody from a championship level, could obviously encourage the younger group, be an example, but also he was the bridge between some of the coaches and the players."
Robinson had been with the Heat since 2018 after going undrafted. He shattered several all-time franchise three-point shooting records and was a core rotation player for two Finals runs. He finished with career averages of 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists, converting on 39.7 percent of his threes. Earlier this summer, he was signed-and-traded to the Detroit Pistons for Simone Fontecchio.
Love joined the Heat Feb. 2023 and ended up becoming a massive presence in the locker room immediately. He was key piece during the 2023 Finals run. In July, Love was traded alongside Kyle Anderson (acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade), in a surprising move for Norman Powell.
"So like I said, I’m going to miss both of them. I’m glad we had the time that we did," Adebayo said. "It was, obviously, helpful for my growth and my development as a player and as a captain.”
After a grueling end to an underwhelming season that saw the end of the Jimmy Butler era, many, including franchise player Bam Adebayo, expected the Miami Heat to change things up this offseason. After the Heat traded for Norman Powell, it seems Adebayo is pleased with the summer moves.
“I feel like Norman is one of those guys who floats under the radar," Adebayo said, speaking to media at his sixth annual youth basketball clinic in Miami. "But as you saw this year, he'a really shown that he can be an All-Star caliber player. You’ve seen what he’s done and you seen him grow in this league, and obviously he wants to take the next challenge. Obviously the next challenge is being with the Miami Heat. So I’m happy to have him."
In early July, the Heat traded Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson for the 10-year veteran. Powell averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers in his age-31 season.
"It’s a very good shake-up for our team and now it’s a different dynamic to it," Adebayo said.
Powell is entering the final deal of his contract. He was apparently looking for an extension with the Clippers, which is part of the reason why they traded him away as they were looking to keep their books clear for the next couple of summers, a goal that the Heat reportedly share.