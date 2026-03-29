Powell, Siakam, Nembhard's status for Heat-Pacers: Injuries, Preview, Odds & How to Watch

VITALS: The Miami Heat (39-35) and Indiana Pacers (16-58) meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, the teams have split both previous games, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor. The Heat are 59-77 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 44-25 in home games and 15-52 in road games.

The Heat head into this game as the ninth seed in the East, in a virtual tie with the tenth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and half a game ahead of the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic.

Additionally, the Heat are two games behind the seventh seed Philadelphia 76ers and 2.5 games behind both the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

The Pacers, on the other hand, are coming into this game as the 15th seed in the East and the worst record in the NBA.

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Mar. 29, 5:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Pascal Siakam

F Jarace Walker

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Out - Illness

Trevor Keels: Out - G League/Two-Way

Jahmir Young: Out - G League/Two-Way

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League/Two-Way

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Questionable - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Back

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Back

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Back/Foot

Jarace Walker: Questionable - Back

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ribs

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Doubtful - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +5.5 (-106), Cavaliers -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Heat +180, Cavaliers -215

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Cleveland Cavaliers: "Yeah it's extremely disappointing. We've put in the time, the guys have put in blood, sweat and tears to develop a top-four defense two weeks ago and we need it the most is when we've let it disappear and that's just unacceptable at this time."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket