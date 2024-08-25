Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Had Good Reason To Wear Special Jersey At Marlins Game
The Miami Marlins tried to get a little golden luck from Miami Heat player Bam Adebayo on Sunday afternoon.
It worked as they defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-2. The Heat forward and two-time gold medal winner threw out the first pitch at LoanDepot Park.
Adebayo was on hand wearing a Marlins' home jersey with his traditional uniform number of 13. However, instead of having his name stitched on the back, it merely read "GOLD".
He threw out the first pitch with the assistance of Marlins' ace and former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, who caught the one-bounce pitch from Adebayo.
Adebayo came home from the Paris Olympic Games with his second gold medal. Adebayo helped lead the United States defeat France in the championship game. Adebayo is the first player in Miami Heat history to be adorned with gold a second time.
Adebayo and the Heat lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs last season to the eventual champion Boston Celtics.
The Heat start training camp on Oct. 1 when veterans and rookies report. The team will train once again at the Bahia Mar in the Bahamas.
The Heat are expecting big things this season from Adebayo. He will anchor the frontcourt with Nikola Jovic. Rookie center Kel'el Ware is expected to come off the bench and spell Adebayo when he needs a breather.
