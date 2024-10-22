Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Adds New Old-School Jersey To His Collection
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra received a gift that brought a smile and is now part of his collection.
The NBA celebrated its 5th annual ‘Jersey Day’ on Monday. The event encourages basketball fans and celebrities worldwide to wear their favorite.
Spoelstra publicly mentioned some names of old-school Heat jersey he loves. He got his wish sooner than later.
“The old-school Tim Hardaway and Zo [Alonzo Mourning] jerseys are pretty cool,” Spoelstra said. “I’d like to get a Keith Askins and Dan Majerle one as well.”
Majerle, nicknamed “Thunder Dan,” seems like a forgotten member of the Heat team nowadays. Spoelstra's excitement at mentioning his name while holding the jersey shows how important Majerle was to the organization.
Majerle spent five seasons with the Heat. He wasn’t the All-Star caliber player he was during his time with the Phoenix Suns, but he was a main three-point threats during their playoff runs.
Askins played for the Heat throughout the 1990s as an undrafted player.
He was a defensive specialist. Bam Adebayo is similar to Askins in being a versatile athlete who can guard multiple positions. He was also known for his long-range shooting and leadership skills.
After playing, Askins spent years as an assistant for Pat Riley and Spoelstra and won three championships.
Askins is the definition of a “Heat for life.” He has been a player, assistant coach, and front-office executive. Askins enters his 34th season with the Heat.
Spoelstra's experience of moments like this makes NBA Jersey Day much sweeter and inspires basketball enthusiasts to continue the yearly tradition.
