Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Likes Progress Of Starting Five

Shandel Richardson

Oct 13, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches from the sideline against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches from the sideline against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Kaseya Center.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra prefers to step aside for this one.

The Heat are in their first full year with Terry Rozier in the lineup. After so much continuity by fielding basically the same roster since 2019, this is arguably the biggest adjustment.

Spoelstra said things are going smoothly so far.

"I like it but who cares what the head coach thinks," Spoelstra said. "They like it. They're comfortable. They're gaining confidence. The most important thing is they're intentional about the work and the process of putting it together to start the season. We'll see what happens once we get into it."

For now, Rozier joins Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Nikola Jovic in the starting lineup. The only starter who has to look over his shoulder is Jovic because second-year forward Jaime Jaquez is just as capable. Ideally, they want Jaquez providing a spark with the second unit.

While Rozier has no problem fitting in offensively, there are questions about his defense. Spoelstra doesn't seem concerned.

"This is the kind of player he was at Louisville," Spoelstra said. "This is the player he was with Boston and at times, different schemes, in Charlotte. But this is him committing to where he knows he can expend a lot more energy there knowing that we have a lot of weapons offensively on the other end."

