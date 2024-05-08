Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Unlikely To Play For Mexico In Olympics This Summer
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez is likely to skip playing for Mexico in the Olympics this summer.
He recently made the revelation while speaking at the Heat's exit interviews last week. The time off should give him the opportunity to heal after sustaining a hip injury against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The issue caused him to miss the Heat's season-ending loss in Game 5.
It should provide time for Jaquez to work on his game.
After finishing fourth in the Rookie of the Year race, he listed things he wants to improve in the offseason. They were becoming a better defender, spot-up shooter and handling defensive schemes.
"I would say sometimes they would try to send two [defenders]," Jaquez said. "In the post is where I think the report was out on me. Just develop a counter on reading defenses and understanding how to still get to my shots."
Jaquez and second-year forward Nikola Jovic both made great strides this season. They were given valuable playoff experience in the Play-In Tournament and the first round against the Celtics.
Both started each game they played in the series.
"Their talent is through the roof, the potential that they have," Heat guard Patty Mills said. "I think you've seen them from game reps, from game situations, you've seen them improve basketball IQ wise. From getting experience in hard, playoff basketball. Having that talent and experience at such a young age is going to be huge for them in the long run."
