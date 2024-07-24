Miami Heat's Kel'el Ware Receives High Praise In NBA Summer League Grades
The Miami Heat seemingly found another NBA Draft gem in former Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware.
The No. 15 pick shined in the NBA Summer League, recording more than 20 points and 10 rebounds on multiple occasions. These offensive performances, paired with his ability to shut down the paint on defense, earned him an A from Bleacher Report.
"The Miami Heat's No. 15 pick, Kel'el Ware, has been perhaps the most dynamic big man in Vegas," B/R's Andy Bailey wrote. "He's collecting rebounds, blocks and steals at a high rate, and his athleticism has been on vivid display on the offensive end."
Ware was one of his six rookies rewarded with a grade in the A's, highlighted by Houston Rockets' Reed Sheppard and Milwaukee Bucks' A.J. Johnson. The Heat were in need of a long-term backup for All-Star big man Bam Adebayo, which appears to be Ware. There's a chance Adebayo and Ware could team up in the starting frontcourt down the road if the Heat star transitions to power forward.
"With Bam Adebayo in place, there may not be a ton of minutes available for Ware on the regular-season squad, but he already looks like a potential difference-maker as a rim-runner and -protector for the second unit," Bailey added.
Fresh off a Summer League championship, Ware looks to assist Adebayo and the Heat in any way possible during his rookie campaign.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
