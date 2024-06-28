Miami Heat's Marriage To Jimmy Butler Is Messy, But That's Fine (For Now)
The honeymoon period is over for the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler.
That's not necessarily a bad thing.
Sure, if Butler and the Heat had their choice, things would feel more comfortable than they do. His future is unsettled beyond the 2024-25 NBA season—the final locked-in year on his contract—and it sounds like things could stay that way for a while.
In theory, the two sides could negotiate a contract extension at any time, but neither appears fully sold on the concept yet. Or not on the other's preferred terms, at least.
Butler reportedly has no plans to ink out a contract extension (with Miami or any team he might be traded to) ahead of next summer's opt-out clause, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Heat, meanwhile, seem unconvinced he's worth a blank-check commitment due to availability issues that caught the public ire of team president Pat Riley.
Butler, to Riley's point, has had trouble staying on the hardwood of late. Butler has yet to miss fewer than double-digit games with the Heat and just sat out their first-round loss to the Boston Celtics due to a knee sprain. With his 35th birthday arriving in September and some heavy tread on his tires (he was once a prized pupil of Tom Thibodeau, after all), it is reasonable to wonder whether these issues are here to stay.
None of this helps with the current climate around the club and its star swingman. Things feel tense from afar and might induce even more anxiety up close. This is decidedly not fun.
It also isn't a nightmare, or anything close to it. In fact, it could prove to be a good thing depending on how each responds.
If Butler's plan is to get paid after his age-35 season, then he needs to hoop in a way that makes clear not only is he still within his prime, but he has several prime years still ahead. He needs to show the superstar form he's been able to summon during Miami's long postseason runs with him. He has to be at his absolute best, which would provide obvious perks for his employer.
The Heat, meanwhile, need to do the same. They must operate in a manner that convinces him his best shot at capturing the crown is found right where's at. Maybe that's as simple as the team performing well and Erik Spoelstra coaching his rear off. Perhaps it means making that all-in trade push that keeps being speculated about but still hasn't happened.
Butler and this franchise have long felt like a happy couple. A hard-working, incredibly conditioned, ferociously competitive couple, but ultimately a content one.
Now, that contentment seems harder to spot. Perhaps that splits them apart, but it also might motivate them to push harder than ever to make this marriage work.
Zach Buckley works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat.
