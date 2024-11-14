Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Serves As Pitchman For Reveal Of New "Blood Red" Culture Jerseys
On Thursday, the Miami Heat released the latest edition of their "Culture" jersey.
The newest version is named "Blood Red." The team posted it on the official X page, providing all the purchase details.
HEAT PLAYERS CHASING BIG BUCKS IN NBA CUP
If calling yourself an NBA Cup champion wasn’t enough to motivate Miami Heat players, how does half a million dollars sound?
Although the NBA Cup (formerly the In-Season Tournament) has its detractors, the league is trying to make the event stick.
What better way to do so than by financially motivating players to give their all?
According to USA Today, players on the winning NBA Cup team earn nearly $515,000. That’s up from the $500,000 players on the Los Angeles Lakers netted in last season’s tournament.
Every player on the roster, including those on two-way contracts, earns prize money if their team advances far enough in the NBA Cup. However, the Heat’s three two-way players—Dru Smith, Josh Christopher, and Keshad Johnson—only get half-shares in that scenario.
Still, a $257,000 bonus sounds pretty good to us when you’re earning slightly over $578,000 for the season.
ADEBAYO ENDORSES HERRO
Heat center Bam Adebayo is all too familiar with playing with the NBA’s best come February.
Now, the veteran big man wants to see Herro receive the same love.
Adebayo, a three-time All-Star selection, emphatically endorsed Herro for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game this week. Herro scored 40 points and made 10 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 123-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons, tying the Heat’s single-game threes record.
“He’s having a hell of a year, man,” Adebayo said. “He deserves that All-Star nod, man.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
