Miami Heat Takes A Slide In Latest NBA Power Rankings
The Miami Heat's thrilling Sunday night victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves did not move the needle for the compiler of the NBA Power Rankings.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann did say the win was impressive, but he still dropped the Heat four spots in the NBA Power Rankings released Monday morning.
The Heat fell to the 16th spot. This is their lowest position thus far in the young season. Miami's record this season is 4-5.
"After losing their first three games against the Western Conference, the Heat got an impressive win (without Jimmy Butler) in Minnesota on Sunday," Schuhmann wrote.
The Heat lost to the Phoenix Suns by three points on Wednesday night. They were also on the losing end of a 135-122 decision to the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
The Heat are without Butler for an indefinite amount of time due to a right ankle sprain he sustained against the Nuggets. Butler played seven minutes before he retired to the locker room.
Taking Butler's place in the starting lineup against the Timberwolves was veteran Haywood Highsmith. Kevin Love also returned after sitting the first eight games due to undisclosed personal reasons.
This week, the Heat travel to Detroit for their first NBA Cup game on Tuesday. This is followed by a trip to Indiana for a second Cup game on Friday.
The Heat are staying in Indianapolis to play the Pacers a second time on Sunday night.
